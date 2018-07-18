Obituary | Carol Jane Daley

Carol Jane Daley has passed away in her sleep on July 13, 2018 after a long battle with meylodisplasia and heart disease. Never was there a woman so dedicated to the welfare and education of children. She was a court advocate (CASA) for children for 26 years – one of the longest tenures in Mohave County’s history. She was the child’s voice to the court. She helped so many kids get adopted into good homes and was fearless when she worked to help remove them from bad places. She was a special needs teaching assistant at several schools in Kingman where her “little darlin’s” called her “Miss Carol” for more than 25 years. She worked tirelessly as a volunteer at Grace Lutheran Church in any way that she could help. These are just some of the many accomplishments of this remarkable woman who will be greatly missed by is all.

She is preceded in death by her parents Evelyn and Lawrence Archambeault of Chicago, her brother; Robert Archambeault of Raleigh, North Carolina, her son; James, and her daughter; Sheilla.

She is survived by her husband; Mark Daley of Kingman, her sister; Maryanne Miarka of Shorewood, Illinois, her sister-in-law; Marde Gibbs of Raleigh, North Carolina, her daughters; Dr. Donna Burica (Mike) of Chicago and Diane Gleich (Gordon) of Wilmington, Illinois, her son; Simeon (Karen) of Cornwall, England, and her five grandchildren.

She had always said that she wanted to leave this world a better place and I think we’ll all agree that she certainly did just that. Her body was donated to science. It is her request that in her memory you all could send a donation to Grace Lutheran Church, St. Jude’s Orphanage in Boulder City, Nevada, or St. Jude’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Her services will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 18, 2018, at Grace Lutheran Church, 2101 Harrison St. with a potluck lunch or something similar to follow.