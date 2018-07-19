Beale Street Theater presents 'Dorothy in Wonderland'

Taking a stroll down the yellow brick road can lead to having some tea with the Mad Hatter and Cheshire Cat. Dorothy is no longer in Kansas nor in the magical land of Oz, but in the curiouser and curiouser place of Wonderland.

The Beale Street Theatre is putting on the production of “Dorothy in Wonderland” that will take the citizens of Kingman to Wonderland and have the opportunity to see the two worlds collide.

The story takes place when the powerful Wizard of Oz is granting everyone their wishes: the Cowardly Lion his courage, the Tin Man a heart, the Scarecrow his brain and Dorothy her way back home.

As the wizard does his magic, a tornado hits Oz causing Toto to get lost and everyone ending up in Wonderland. It’s there where, Dorothy meets Alice, the Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat, and of course the evil Queen of Hearts.



While stuck in the land of wonder, Dorothy tries to get back home and defeat the Queen of Hearts with the help of her companions.

Directing the play this time around is Sidney Valdez, who has been part of Beale Street Theatre for about two years and has put on three productions with the local theater company. To provide this production for the community of Kingman, it took about two months to get this production ready for the community.

“I sat down with my stage manager and calculated about 140 hours spent out of every participant,” Valdez said.

Those hours don’t include the hours the cast took to prepare for the big night. Valdez said that the cast had videos of their choreography, so they could practice at home.

Other characters the audience will have the opportunity to see are Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, Humpty Dumpty, and many more. Not only will the audience see familiar faces but also familiar props, such as the croquet flamingos and the Mad Hatter’s teapot and stopwatch.

The actors in the production are all volunteers. The actors who play Alice and the Tin Man travel from Bullhead City to participate in the play.

The costumes for the production are donated pieces, and others were from previous productions or done by hand from the costume designers assisting on the play. Kingman High School theater director, Mark Mullins, also helped with the production of show.

Proceeds from the show will go toward the renovation of the Beale Street Theatre, 304 Beale Street. Every production put on by Beale Street Theater goes toward the renovation.

“We do it all for each other, for Beale Street Theater, and the community,” Valdez said. “They want to open up the new venue to give the community growth and enlightenment.”

Valdez also mentioned the importance of how having an arts presence in the community is for the youth.

“It’s important for youth to have a venue for theater and arts to enlighten and brighten our youth,” Valdez said.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and can be purchased at www.bealestreettheater.com or at the Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St. The musical runs for about 2 hours. Families will have the opportunity to take photos with the backdrop for $3.

Opening night is at 7 p.m. Thursday at the KHS auditorium, 4182 N Bank St. Other showings are at 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. matinee Saturday and 7 p.m. Saturday.