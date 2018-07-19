‘Christmas in July’ car show to benefit AZ Claus Cause

KINGMAN – What started as an Andy Devine Days parade entry as Santa and Mrs. Claus riding in their 1927 Ford T-Bucket “Santa Sleigh” has evolved into the nonprofit AZ Claus Cause that brings Christmas gifts to underprivileged children and the elderly.

Steve and Mary Taylor of Dolan Springs founded the nonprofit organization a couple years ago after spending thousands of dollars out of pocket each year spreading Christmas cheer at Kingman Regional Medical Center, The Gardens Rehab Center and foster families.

AZ Claus Cause is hosting its “Christmas in July” car show at 10 a.m. July 28 in the Walmart parking lot to raise funds for recipients of the Taylors’ charitable efforts. Registration is $10 for each vehicle, and there will be six People’s Choice awards, along with dash plaques, raffle for a 50-inch flat-screen TV donated by Walmart and a 50-50 drawing.

Register for the car show by calling 928-263-7167 or email azclauscause@gmail.com.

Anyone is welcome to come and check out the custom and classic cars and trucks, including the Taylors’ Santa Sleigh that was built from the frame up with a Chevy 327 engine and Jaguar rear end.

“The kids love it,” Mary Taylor said about the T-Bucket they’ve owned for 20 years. “We use it every year for the lighting ceremony at the college. The lighting ceremony is how Santa knows where to go. It lights up and we come cruising up in the T-Bucket. There’s usually a couple hundred kids waiting for us.”

AZ Claus Cause starts making home visits after Thanksgiving and has traveled throughout Arizona and to Las Vegas, though the focus is on the Kingman area, Mary Taylor said.

The Taylors moved from Logandale, Nevada, to Dolan Springs in 2004 with their trucking business. Steve has since retired and Mary owns the Bighorn Café at Mohave Community College.

The couple has been dressing up as Santa and Mrs. Claus for about eight years, since they were talked into it by a thrift store owner in Las Vegas for a grand opening.

“Before we were a nonprofit organization, we’d get phone calls from people who had heard of us somewhere,” Mary said. “Someone’s grandkids are only here one day. We’d get in costume and on the way we’d get a lot of intel on the kids from the grandparents or foster homes. I’d keep notes or memorize their names if it’s not too many kids.”

In addition to the Christmas lighting ceremony at Mohave Community College, they visit children in the hospital and residents at The Gardens.

“You wouldn’t believe the stories we hear and the happiness,” Steve Taylor said. “I didn’t care to do it to begin with, but it’s been very rewarding.”

Rather than bringing socks, blankets, toiletries and the usual necessities to folks at The Gardens, they gave them stuffed animals for Christmas last year.

“It was the best thing we could’ve done,” Steve beamed. “You just have to see the expression on kids’ faces and older people. You walk in as Santa Claus and they know who you are. Everything changes.”