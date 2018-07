KINGMAN – Road closures on Stockton Hill Road and Kino Avenue are expected from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday for line repair potholing work.

UniSource Energy Services (gas) will complete the verification work necessary for an upcoming project. Rather than taking Kino Avenue, drivers will be detoured along Morrow Avenue and North Glen Road.

Questions can be directed to the City of Kingman Engineering Office at 928-753-8195.

Information provided by the City of Kingman