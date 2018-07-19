Fire district to hold workshop for new board members

KINGMAN – The role of the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District board will be discussed at a workshop and orientation at 4 p.m. Thursday at Fire Station No. 31, 2485 Northern Ave.

The workshop will also cover required classes from the Arizona Fire District Association, legal issues such as open meeting laws, conflict of interest and immunity, meeting rules and decorum, and board bylaws, policies and code of ethics.

NACFD appointed two new board members, Carl Hays and Erik Berg, in April, and appointed John Bryant at a special meeting July 10.

The regular board of governors meeting will follow at 6 p.m.

Committee reports include renovation of the building at 2600 Northern Ave., recordings and minutes of board meetings, and major capital assets acquisition and replacement schedule will be presented.