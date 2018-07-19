Horoscopes | July 19, 2018

Birthdays: Trai Byers, 35; Jared Padalecki, 36; Benedict Cumberbatch, 42; Brian May, 71.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep busy and lend a helping hand. Do your best not to make snap judgments or decisions that can leave you in a vulnerable or awkward position.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t underestimate what someone else might say or do. Be fully prepared to counter any aggressive action with facts.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Interact with people who have something to contribute. Whether you are challenged physically or mentally, knowing your opponent will help coax those on your team to help you gain acceptance and accomplish what you set out to do.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for the outlet that excites you most. Getting involved in something you feel passionate about will encourage you to put in the time and effort to surpass your initial plans.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Express your intentions and listen to suggestions. Finding a way to please everyone won’t be easy, but it will help you avoid discord.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Focus on yourself and how best to improve your health. Putting more thought into the changes you want to bring about will ensure help moving forward.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If you have to use force, you should rethink your plan of attack. An intelligent idea that is well-presented will help you weed out those who aren’t interested.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Rely on your basic instincts when you feel the urge to indulge in something you know you shouldn’t. Temptation will be the negative in your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Easy does it. Rely on your intelligence and ability to gather the facts, not what someone else leads you to believe.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The art of the deal is in the palm of your hand. Refuse to let greed or emotions ruin what you’ve worked so hard to acquire.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotional or aggressive behavior will be upsetting. Walk away from anyone trying to get you to part with your money.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for the best deal and offer the most efficient suggestions and help. Don’t let someone in an authoritative position put undue pressure on you.