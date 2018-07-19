Letter | We are the UNITED States of America

I am so sick of all this we vs. them or they vs. us attitude in this country, primarily created by the current administration.

I'm going on 70 and cannot recall our country being as divided due to the federal government as it is today, and it's sickening and really sad.

I don't care if you're Republican or Democrat, conservative or liberal, or whatever party you wish to be affiliated with, black, white, brown or yellow, unless you're a Native American we ALL came from immigrants and this is the United States of America not the Divided States of America.

Somehow we must find a way to come together without all this hatred and name calling. I don't care what party is in the White House. Fact is, I've gotten to the point that I truly dislike the two-party system we have now that primarily votes along party lines regardless of the situation.

I truly believe most of this divisiveness is caused by our current federal administration’s behavior with all the name calling, bashing our allies, treating people like dirt and the my-way-or-no-way attitude. It's long past time that we the people stand up and let our elected officials know they need to grow a backbone and stand up to the bullying regardless of party affiliation to get our country back on course. If we don't, we are going to be out in the cold all by ourselves, and frankly, I'm truly concerned for the future generation.

I've witnessed divisiveness on specific issues over the years, but never as much divisiveness in the entire country as it is now. We need and must get back to what this country stands for and do it quickly before it's too late.

Do I have the answer? No, but it's got to be out there, and I believe Congress has the ability and duty to get it done.

If they can't, then we need people there that can.

