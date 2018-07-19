Trout fishing topic of Game and Fish Wildlife Series

KINGMAN – The next presentation in the Arizona Game and Fish Wildlife Series is “Trout Fishing in Arizona” at 6 p.m. Friday at Mohave Country Library-Kingman branch, 3269 Burbank St.

The presentation is free and open to the public, but seating is limited to about 50 people, so come early.

For more information, call Arizona Game and Fish at 928-692-7700 or the library at 928-692-2665.

Arizona Game and Fish conducts sport fishing education programs and fishing programs open to the general public throughout the year. For a schedule of events, go to www.azgfd.com.