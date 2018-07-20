Event Calendar | July 20, 2018

FRIDAY

Dorothy in Wonderland

7 p.m. All performances are held at Kingman High School, 4182 Bank St. 385-319-5238.

Arizona Game and Fish – Wildlife Series

6 - 7 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-7700.

SATURDAY

Dorothy in Wonderland

1 p.m. and 7 p.m. All performances are held at Kingman High School, 4182 Bank St. 385-319-5238.

Bathauer Memorial Scholarship Tournament

8 a.m. at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St. 928-279-3624.

Kingman Farmer’s Market 2018

8 a.m. - noon at Thunder Rode, 102 E. Beale St. 412-568-3536.

Kingman Community Foundation Fundraiser

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Indoor yard sale at corner of Bank Street and John L Avenue, over 15 tables new and used miscellaneous items.

Chillin’ on Beale Street

4 - 7 p.m. on Beale Street in Downtown Kingman between 4th and 5th Street. Music with local band “RockerFellas.” 714-488-1843.