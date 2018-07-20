Fort Mohave excavating company accused of illegal dumping

FORT MOHAVE – A Fort Mohave company was reported illegally dumping miscellaneous construction debris near East Sterling Road in Fort Mohave.

Mel Ojeda, 55, owner of L&D Excavation, was charged with two counts of criminal littering more than 300 pounds for a commercial purpose, a class 6 felony.

Mohave County Environmental Rural Area Cleanup Enforcement detectives opened a case Nov. 15 based on a notification of illegal dumping by L&D Excavation on two private lots. During the course of the detectives’ investigation, detectives reported locating vehicle tracks leading from the dumpsite to a location where L&D construction vehicles were stored.

Detectives further reported that Mel Ojeda denied that his employees were involved.

However, detectives also reported that a recent photograph shows a dump truck from L&D Excavation illegally unloading trash debris at the same dumpsite area.

Information provided by Mohave County ERACE