Havasu firefighter intoxicated at time of fatal crash

LAKE HAVASU – The Lake Havasu City Police Department this week concluded its investigation into the June death of a Lake Havasu City firefighter. According to police, toxicology testing showed the victim was intoxicated at the time of his death.

According to city officials, Bradley Lydic was traveling on McCulloch Boulevard June 3 in an off-highway vehicle, accompanied by his wife, Stephani Lydic. The vehicle went into an uncontrolled sideways slide near Wheeler park, where it struck a curb and rolled over. Neither of the vehicle’s passengers were wearing a seatbelt, and both were ejected from the vehicle.

Bradley Lydic was pronounced dead at the scene, and his wife was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center after suffering serious but nonfatal injuries.

Police blood test results were released Monday, and showed Lydic’s blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.216, nearly three times the legal limit to drive in Arizona.