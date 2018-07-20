KUSD welcomes new teachers as school year only days away

KINGMAN – As the new school year approaches, students will see some new faces around the halls.

Kingman Unified School District inducted its new teachers Wednesday and gave them the rundown of the district and the city of Kingman.

Superintendent Roger Jacks provided teachers from all grade levels with the history of Kingman and the culture of KUSD. He told them about the first high school in town and their customer service policy “LAST,” which stands for Listen, Apologize, Solve, and Thank.

There is a wide range of teachers coming into the school district. There are teachers who are fresh out of college and others who have retired from other career fields and decided to get out of retirement to teach.

Jared Skousen will be a special education teacher at Lee Williams High School. He has coached the LWHS junior varsity soccer team for the last two years and is going into his third year.

He decided to go into teaching because he enjoys dealing with children and was an instructor at the prison for the inmates.

His goal for the incoming school year is to show students love and support.

“We’re going to show them that they’re loved and get them through their program with what they need to get them to move forward and accomplish what they need in life,” Skousen said.

Beyond showing the students support and encouragement, he also said his goal is to keep them alive.

Eve Northey, a new special education teacher at Black Mountain Middle School in Golden Valley, has 34 years of experience in teaching. She’s new to the area having previously lived in the northern part of the country and came to Kingman because she was impressed with the district and what they offer.

“Everyone in the community has been friendly and helpful,” she said.

Northey’s goal for the upcoming school year is to build strong relationships with her students and do the best job she can.

Although there are teachers with years of experience under their belts, there are new teachers at KUSD just starting to accumulate those years of experience. A new fourth-grade teacher at Desert Willow Elementary just graduated from college, and as the first day of school approaches, the nerves are kicking in for the recent college graduate.



“I’d be crazy not to be,” Michael said when asked if he was nervous going into the school year.

His goal for the upcoming school year is to create a comfortable environment, prepare the students, and teach them what they need to know.

The district would like to thank the various community businesses that provided donations for the new teacher induction, including Desert de Oro Foods, Lakeshore Learning, Safeway, El Tio Taco Shop, and others.