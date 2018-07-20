Leo Biasiucci went from Green to GOP in 2016

LAKE HAVASU CITY – It ain’t easy being Green. Two years ago, Leo Biasiucci ran for the Arizona House of Representatives as a Green Party candidate. Three days after he lost to Regina Cobb and Paul Mosley, he changed his voter registration to Republican.

As a Green Party candidate, Biasiucci earned 6.9 percent of the total votes in the heavily Republican District 5, which represents Mohave and La Paz counties. Some critics such as Paul Mosley argue he changed his party affiliation to increase his chances of winning the seat in 2018.

Biasiucci credits the change of heart as an evolution of his politics.

“Honestly, I’ve always been a conservative my whole life, that’s never changed, it just it took me to understand politics, it took me to understand how my core beliefs are more in line with the Republican Party,” he said.

After the 2016 election, Biasiucci says Cobb pulled him aside and convinced him he was a conservative.

Still, some of Biasiucci’s stated beliefs are vastly different than they were two years ago. In January, the candidate changed some of his answers to a 2016 political courage test on Votesmart.org. The changes include now supporting pro-life legislation over pro-choice on abortion issues, no longer supporting government regulations of greenhouse emissions or increased regulations of the fracking industry, and no longer supporting that background checks be conducted on gun sales between private citizens at gun shows, among others, according to the website.