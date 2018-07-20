Letter | Fetus or baby, it’s life

Seriously Ms. Stamn? You’re qualified to teach someone the difference between a baby and a fetus? Sorry, God you are not.

There is no difference. Life is life. Pain or awareness is irrelevant. A heartbeat equals life.

No need for a medical degree to figure that out. Your reasoning is flawed, and I’m pretty sure you and those of like mind actually know better but are too selfish to be honest with yourselves.

Shame on all of you who turn a life issue into politics or attempt to disguise it as a medical or women’s rights issue. That baby or fetus (yes they are the same PERSON) has rights, too, especially the right to live.

If today you hear his voice, harden not your heart.

Steve Couch

Kingman resident