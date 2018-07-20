Mohave County's Most Wanted | July 19, 2018

As of July 19, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Crim, Tyler Kane
DOB: 08/03/1999
White
Male 6 feet
135 pounds
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Blonde
Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Possess/Use Meth, Class 6 Undesignated
DOW: 04/04/2018
Lawson-Zupan, Jeremy
DOB: 03/09/1993
White
Male
5 feet 7 inches
150 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Offense: Disord Conduct – Weapon/Instr, Class 6 Undesignated
DOW: 07/12/2018
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Baker, Glenn Allen
Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Undesignated
DOW: 06/25/2018
DOC: 07/11/2018
Barnes, Todd Wayne
Offense: Poss Wpn By Prohib Person, Class 4 Felony
DOW: 05/08/2018
DOC: 07/14/2018
Scisum, Tyshon Vernell
Offense: Burglary 3rd Degree, Class 6 Felony;
Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Felony
DOW: 03/21/2018
DOC: 07/13/2018
Torrez, Dionicio Rodrigo
Offense: Burglary 2nd Degree, Class 6 Felony
DOW: 06/07/2016
DOC: 07/13/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
