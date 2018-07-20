Mohave County's Most Wanted | July 19, 2018

This week's most wanted in Mohave County

  • Originally Published: July 20, 2018 1:20 p.m.

    • As of July 19, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    photo

    Tyler Kane Crim

    Crim, Tyler Kane

    DOB: 08/03/1999

    White

    Male 6 feet

    135 pounds

    Eyes: Blue

    Hair: Blonde

    Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Possess/Use Meth, Class 6 Undesignated

    DOW: 04/04/2018

    photo

    Jeremy Lawson-Zupan

    Lawson-Zupan, Jeremy

    DOB: 03/09/1993

    White

    Male

    5 feet 7 inches

    150 pounds

    Eyes: Brown

    Hair: Black

    Offense: Disord Conduct – Weapon/Instr, Class 6 Undesignated

    DOW: 07/12/2018

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Glen Allen Baker

    Baker, Glenn Allen

    Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Undesignated

    DOW: 06/25/2018

    DOC: 07/11/2018

    photo

    Todd Wayne Barnes

    Barnes, Todd Wayne

    Offense: Poss Wpn By Prohib Person, Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 05/08/2018

    DOC: 07/14/2018

    photo

    Tyshon Vernell Scisum

    Scisum, Tyshon Vernell

    Offense: Burglary 3rd Degree, Class 6 Felony;

    Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Felony

    DOW: 03/21/2018

    DOC: 07/13/2018

    photo

    Dionicio Rodrigo Torrez

    Torrez, Dionicio Rodrigo

    Offense: Burglary 2nd Degree, Class 6 Felony

    DOW: 06/07/2016

    DOC: 07/13/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

