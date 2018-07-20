Mohave County's Most Wanted | July 19, 2018

As of July 19, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

Crim, Tyler Kane

DOB: 08/03/1999

White

Male 6 feet

135 pounds

Eyes: Blue



Hair: Blonde

Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Possess/Use Meth, Class 6 Undesignated

DOW: 04/04/2018

Lawson-Zupan, Jeremy

DOB: 03/09/1993

White

Male

5 feet 7 inches

150 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Offense: Disord Conduct – Weapon/Instr, Class 6 Undesignated

DOW: 07/12/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Baker, Glenn Allen

Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Undesignated

DOW: 06/25/2018



DOC: 07/11/2018

Barnes, Todd Wayne

Offense: Poss Wpn By Prohib Person, Class 4 Felony

DOW: 05/08/2018



DOC: 07/14/2018

Scisum, Tyshon Vernell

Offense: Burglary 3rd Degree, Class 6 Felony;

Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Felony

DOW: 03/21/2018



DOC: 07/13/2018

Torrez, Dionicio Rodrigo

Offense: Burglary 2nd Degree, Class 6 Felony

DOW: 06/07/2016



DOC: 07/13/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department