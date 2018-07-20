Obituary | Dorothy Ann Rice

Dorothy Ann Rice was born January 4, 1937, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Sylvester and Lela Lehn. Dorothy passed away July 15, 2018, peacefully with her family by her side.

Dorothy was a homemaker and worked in the field of electronics and healthcare. When her health deteriorated, she relocated to Kingman, Arizona, where she spent the last 15 years of her life with her son and her loving companion, Sparky, her little dog.

Surviving Dorothy are her children Gary Rice of Kingman, Arizona; Laura Castaneda and husband Bobby of Modesto, California; and Margie Beibers and husband Gary of Dover, Arkansas. Dorothy leaves behind eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her siblings Teenie Seal and husband Norman of Oregon and Patti Gambrell of Colorado.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her son Richard Rice; her sisters Beth Lee and Jen Sutherland, and the father of her children, Bill Rice.

She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.