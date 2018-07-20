Obituary | Patsy Ann Creek

Patsy Ann Creek went to be with our Lord on Monday, July 16, 2018, at her home in Kingman, Arizona. Patsy was born in Clarksville, Texas, on Oct. 17, 1937.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Creek, whom she married in 1955 in Yuma, Arizona. The couple moved to Southern California with their three sons in 1962. Patsy was a resident for 42 years until moving to Kingman in 2004.

Patsy was passionate about her faith in our Lord. She was a devoted Christian and attended The First Church of Nazarene of Ontario, California, and Kingman, Arizona. Patsy was a dedicated Christian Preschool Director for over 35 years. Her charismatic personality allowed her to teach the love of Christ to many children. She was a blessing in many people’s lives and will forever be remembered.

Patsy is also preceded in death by her brother; Willie Reed of El Centro, California, and sister; Doris McDowell of Muleshoe, Texas. Patsy is survived by her sons; William Creek and Donnie Creek, both of Kingman, Arizona, Bodie Creek of Nashville, Tennessee, her brothers; Bob Reed of El Centro, California, and JC Reed of Las Vegas, Nevada, her sister; Helen Beshears of Grand Junction, Colorado, seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and so many nieces and nephews who loved her to the moon and back.

Patsy will be laid to rest at Bellevue Memorial Park in Ontario, California, next to her beloved husband.

– Jeremiah 29:11