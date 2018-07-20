You’re invited to crash the wedding at 2nd&Oak

KINGMAN – From the street, it looks like any other house downtown. The pecan tree dominates the side of the building hanging low over the garden fence, and the dark wraparound porch leads visitors to the cherry red doors.

Quaint, charming, private and intimate are only a few of the words that would describe the new event space opening in downtown Kingman.

Joanne and Jason Marino are opening the space as an event venue, 2nd&Oak, at 132 E. Oak St. The space is a fully restored home and garden built in 1915. All of the colors and carpeting are period accurate, Jason said.

2nd&Oak can fit up to 150 people comfortably. The outdoor garden has a gazebo and an old carriage house which can also be utilized. The event venue can be rented out for weddings, corporate trainings, baby showers and everything in between.

“It’s a warm and charming, intimate vibe,” Jason said.

Joanne said they wanted to create something beautiful to photograph and something that doesn’t take much work to decorate. And in downtown, there really aren’t any outdoor event venues.

“It’s a really cool space,” Jason said. “It’s very private with the way the buildings are laid out, and it’s hard to see what’s happening from the street.”

The Marinos are hosting a fully outfitted open house 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Joanne said it will be set up like a wedding reception so guests can see what the space would look like when it is in use. There will also be a model bride and groom walking through the venue.

The open house is completely free to the public and will showcase the vendors on the preferred vendor list. Victoria’s Sugar Shack, Garibaldi’s, Southwest Party Rentals, Farmhouse, Black Bridge Brewery and Larrea Blossoms will all have their services showcased alongside DJ Jeremiah Green and Barb Charon’s wedding design.

“If you have ever wanted to crash a wedding, this is the weekend to do it,” Joanne said. “It’s wedding crasher weekend.”

All the vendors will be at the open house as well, Jason said.

“It’s a one-stop shop,” Jason said. “We don’t want our clients to have to shop for services themselves. It’s more than just an event space.”

There will also be a free event giveaway at the open house, as well as a videography and photography crew, Jason said. The video crew will be filming a commercial, so attendees should be aware videography is happening.

To rent the space, visit the website 2ndandoak.com or email info@2ndandoak.com to set up an appointment. Viewing the space and renting it out is by appointment only.

“If you’re going to create memories, why not create them here in beautiful downtown Kingman?” Joanne said.