Temperatures bring excessive heat warning

KINGMAN – Temperatures are headed for the century mark and above Monday and into most of this week, the National Weather Service reported Friday.

Residents of Kingman and Mohave County can expect high humidity, fueled by rain and thunderstorms that were expected to come through the area over the weekend, said Alex Boothe, NWS meteorologist in Las Vegas.

“We are anticipating a rapid heating across the area, including Kingman next week as high pressure strengthens directly overhead,” Boothe said Friday in an email to the Daily Miner.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for Tuesday (108 degrees), Wednesday (107 degrees) and Thursday (103 degrees).

Today’s forecast is mostly cloudy with a high of 98, overnight low of 74 and winds at 11 mph from the southwest. Humidity is 30 percent.

There’s no chance of precipitation, Boothe said.