Column | ICE protects us, shouldn’t be abolished

As a politician, I have witnessed numerous political antics that are non explainable but the extreme calls to “abolish ICE” should be a wake-up call for anyone sitting on the sidelines this election. This is a radical fringe movement – one that’s found its way to Arizona. Anyone who supports the rule of law should oppose it at every turn.

ICE was created after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. The agency performs two important national security functions: enforcing immigration policy and investigating heinous crimes, such as drug trafficking, child pornography, and child sex exploitation.

The idea to “abolish ICE” came from a self-proclaimed “Democrat Socialist” in New York. Now, at least a dozen Democrat candidates in Arizona, including candidates for governor David Garcia and Kelly Fryer, are calling to abolish ICE, threatening the important work ICE agents do to keep us safe.

Last year in Arizona, ICE took part in a conviction of two men involved in a “large scale child exploitation conspiracy.” In December, their work led to a 340-year sentence for a Arizona man convicted of “possessing and distributing a large collection of child pornography.” A month before that, ICE helped put away a convicted child sex offender in Phoenix for “receiving and possessing child pornography.” And an ICE investigation helped lead to the arrest of a Kingman city employee who had stolen more than $1 million from city coffers last year.

ICE agents in Arizona and around the country deserve better than the unfair and reckless accusations being leveled at them. We should unite behind them, and all the men and woman who put their lives on the line to protect our communities.

Proud to serve.