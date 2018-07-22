Ducey: Troopers must cite lawmakers who break traffic laws

PHOENIX (AP) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed an executive order calling on state troopers to cite lawmakers if they break traffic laws despite a constitutional provision that gives them immunity in some cases.

The move comes after a state lawmaker was seen on camera telling a sheriff's deputy who pulled him over that he had traveled at 120 mph in the past. State Rep. Paul Mosley told the deputy that he shouldn't waste his time reporting the incident because he has legislative immunity, according to a sheriff's deputy's report.

Ducey said everyone, including lawmakers, should be held accountable for breaking the law. He lamented the constitutional provision that provides immunity to lawmakers, and he said it should be clear that it doesn't apply outside of the legislative session.

Mosley was stopped on March 27 outside of Parker, Arizona.

Ducey's order applies to the state troopers. He has encouraged cities to also adopt the policy.

"No one is above the law, and certainly not politicians. Everyone should know that, but clearly a reminder is needed," Ducey said in a news release. "Public safety must come first, and we have a responsibility to ensure that our officers are supported in enforcing the law, and have the tools, under the Constitution, to hold all bad actors accountable."

Earlier, the director for the Arizona Department of Public Safety had asked for clarification on the immunity law, according to KTAR-FM. Director Col. Frank Milstead told the station Thursday that the statute that Mosley referenced says state lawmakers are immune from civil process or misdemeanor crimes during the session.