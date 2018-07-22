Horoscopes | July 22, 2018

Birthdays: Selena Gomez, 26; Rufus Wainwright, 45; David Spade, 54; Willem Dafoe, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Think about how much something costs before pulling out your wallet. Emotional spending or point-of-purchase deals will not make you feel better or buy someone’s affection.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take a moment to ensure you are prepared to bring about positive change. If you are uninformed or you underestimate the complexity of a project, you will become frustrated and need to spend extra cash to pay for an expert.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Learn as you go. Be open to ideas and be willing to collaborate with individuals who show promise and technical ability.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Trust in yourself and your ability to find solutions. Your awareness and desire to keep the peace will help you use your personal skills.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t give up when you should be putting a dent in the chores that are hanging over your head. Making progress will give you a sense of accomplishment.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Deal with emotional situations realistically. Make an offer that is feasible and enticing; you will overcome a stalemate.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep busy. The more you get done, the less others will have to complain about.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn by watching how others react. It will give you a sense of what will be well-received and what won’t.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t let your emotions take over when dealing with people who share your opinion. Freedom of speech and letting others do as they please will give you leeway to dance to your own beat.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t reveal your assets in an attempt to manipulate others. Focus on enjoying people for who they are, not what they have.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Getting along with others will be half the battle today. Listen and offer suggestions, but don’t feel you have to indulge in something that is not a preference.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for any opportunity to use your attributes to show off. What you do to help others will have an emotional influence that will encourage others to pay it forward.