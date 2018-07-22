Legionnaires’ disease reported at Harrah’s Laughlin

LAUGHLIN – Two cases of Legionnaires’ disease were reported in guests who stayed at Harrah’s Laughlin hotel and casino in November and March, the Southern Nevada Health District reported Thursday.

The health district began investigating the cases July 11 with assistance from the hotel.

Guests who stayed at Harrah’s during those months and experienced symptoms of the disease can report their illness to the health district using a survey at www.snhd.info/survey2018.

The Southern Nevada Health District notified Harrah’s about the cases in mid-June after confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control, which considers an outbreak when two or more cases occur in a 12-month period.

The district conducted an environmental health assessment of the resort’s water system, which did indicate the presence of Legionella bacteria.

The hotel has begun disinfection of the affected water system and will continue with remediation procedures, including chlorine disinfection, as well as proactive water management efforts.

The health district will work with Harrah’s in conducting follow-up sampling to make sure remediation efforts are effective.

Legionnaires’ disease is contracted by inhaling aerosol droplets of water contaminated with the bacteria. Sources can include showers, faucets, hot tubs, misters and decorative water fountains. It doesn’t generally spread from person to person, and most healthy people exposed to the bacteria do not get sick.

Symptoms generally are felt within 10-14 days. Guests who stayed at Harrah’s more than two weeks ago and have not developed symptoms are not at risk. If guests develop symptoms within 14 days of their stay, they should seek medical attention, the health district advises.

Call the health district’s help line at 702-759-4636 with additional questions. More information on Legionnaire’s disease is available at www.cdc.gov./legionella/index.html.