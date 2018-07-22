Obituary | Elmer C. Hayden Jr. “Skip”

Elmer C. Hayden Jr. “Skip” passed away July 1,2018.

He was born on December 23, 1937 in Northampton, Massachusetts. Elmer honorably served his country in the Army and Airforce Reserve. He retired from American Airlines after 33 years. His passion truly was trains and airplanes.

Elmer is survived by his wife; Annemarie, sons; Carl (Heather), Clifford (Kathy), Curtis (Sarah), daughter; Charlotte (Andy) step-son; Kirk, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers; Robert (Dianne) Mikel and sister; Grace.

Elmer was preceded in death by his parents; Elmer Sr. and Sarah and his sisters; Micky and Mary.

Services for Elmer will be held July 25, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home 1701 Sycamore Ave., Kingman, Arizona.