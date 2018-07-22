Obituary | Jimmy Dee Hamm

Jimmy Dee Hamm, 75, died Monday, July 9, 2018 at his home.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Peggy Hamm; his daughter, Charla Rios, his grandson, Andrew Rios and many family members and friends. Mr. Hamm was born and raised in Scotland Neck, North Carolina. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Jack Ham and Mary (Evans) Hamm and brother Bill Hamm. He is also preceded in death by his father and mother in-law, Clarence and Ann Asher of Dolan Springs, Arizona.

In his early years, Mr. Hamm proudly served in the United States military for 9 years. He served in the United States Army as a canine handler in Thailand, United States Air Force as a graphic specialist and served in the United States Reserves. After leaving the service Mr. Hamm continued to work at the United States Foreign Science and Technology Center as a graphic information specialist in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Mr. Hamm moved to Dolan Springs, Arizona in 1983 with his wife Peggy Hamm. Together they owned and operated the Dolan Springs Water Company for 18 years. During these years he also served as an EMT for the local fire department, Assistant Fire Chief and for one year, he served as Fire Chief. After retirement they moved to Kingman, Arizona in 2008.



Mr. Hamm had a passion for art, he was an amazing artist and cartoonist. He enjoyed writing humorous cartoons, painting water colors and shared his art with his friends and family. He won numerous awards for his artwork, including in 2005 he won the Cowboy Cartoonist of the Year from the Academy of Western Artists. We are very proud of his accomplishments.

Mr. Hamm will be remembered for his love of art, devotion to his beloved pets and his humor and kindness that he showed to his family and friends. He was a wonderful father and grandfather and we will truly miss him every day.

A funeral service will be held July 26, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home at 1701 Sycamore Avenue, Kingman, Arizona. He will proudly be laid to rest at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada July 27, 2018 at 10:40 a.m.