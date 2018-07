Robert (Bob) passed away on July 12, 2018 at his home in Kingman, Arizona. Born on January 13, 1950, he moved to Kingman with his family in 1964 where he attended school.

He is preceded in death by parents and grandparents.

Bob is survived by his sister Kathy Gade of Kingman, Arizona, niece; Kelly (Gade) Graham (John and their daughters, Bayliegh and Makayla) of Flagstaff, Arizona, and nephew; Rich Gade JR (Alicia) of Pennsylvania.

No services will be held.