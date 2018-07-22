Obituary | Sherrie L. Wooten

It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Sherrie L. Wooten, age 62. She passed away peacefully July 18, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada surrounded by her loved ones.

Sherrie was born on April 10, 1956 in Kingman, Arizona to Bill and Geraldine “Gerry” Wooten. She graduated from Kingman High School in 1974. Sherrie worked in the legal field for most of her life post high school.

She was preceded in death by her father Bill Wooten and her mother Geraldine Wooten.

She is survived by her sister Debbie Stalhut, her two children Scott Trahan and Noelle Fleming, and by her two granddaughters Trinity Fleming and Falyn Fleming. She loved her granddaughters more than life itself.

Sherrie was a devoted and beloved mother and friend. She was known for her amazing wit and sense of humor. Her family and friends were blessed to have her in their lives.

Sherrie’s celebration of life will be held Friday July 27, 2018 at the Stetson Winery in Kingman, Arizona (Valle Vista) at 4 p.m. Address: 10965 Moonscape Way, Kingman, Arizona. 86401.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Nathan Adelson Hospice at 4141 Swenson St. Las Vegas, NV. 89119