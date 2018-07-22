Obituary | Steve O. Hurd

Steve O. Hurd, loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend passed away July 9, 2018 at the age of 76. He was born to Harold O. and Janet F. Hurd on June 26, 1942 in Omaha, Nebraska. Steve had two beautiful children, Christa and Steven, with this first wife in Boise, Idaho. He met the love of his life, Patricia D. Metcalf, in 1975 and the two married in the mountains of Colorado on Valentine’s Day in 1980. They later made their home in Kingman, Arizona. Steve had a quick wit, quirky sense of humor and many talents. He wrote poems, painted pictures, was quite the handyman, loved working on cars and bowling with his wife and kids. He had a passion for all things NASCAR and classic cars. Time spent with his classic car club friends in Kingman and showing and racing his beloved 55 Chevy, Tweety, with his beautiful wife Trish were some of the happiest times of his life. Steve had a knack for finding beautiful off the beaten path camping spots for fishing and spending time with his family. Though Steve would never get on a plane, he loved to travel by car to see the country and always made sure to attend important family events. No matter what he had going on, Steve always found the time to stop and help a friend or stranger in need.

Steve is preceded in death by his father, mother and brother (John Hurd). He is survived by his wife Trish, daughter Christa O’ Neill (Mike), son Steven Hurd (Diana), grandchildren Megan, Brennon, Aschlie and Kayla and great-grandchildren Tayshaun, Aiden, Charlotte and Adler. He is also survived by his sister Jolinda Reed, sister Rebecca Werner (Alan), sister-in-law Sue Hurd and numerous nieces and nephews.

Per Steve’s wishes there will be no formal service. His family will be honoring him in many small ways. In lieu of flowers, Steve would love for you to donate to your favorite charity.

Hard-working hands were put to rest; God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best!