U.S. Senate candidate Abboud to meet and greet county Democrats

KINGMAN – Deedra Abboud, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, will speak at 5 p.m. Sunday during a meet-and-greet hosted by Mohave County Democrats at Calico’s restaurant, 418 W. Beale St.

District 1 Chairwoman Susie Gestrine will introduce the candidate running for the seat being vacated by Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, and will moderate the discussion. Abboud faces Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema in the Aug. 28 primary election.

“I’ve been to Kingman many times over the years,” Abboud told the Daily Miner during a visit to Mohave County Fair in September. “They are just great people and any time you meet people as people, you can have a great time.”

Abboud’s story is quintessential American. The 45-year-old lawyer and first-time political candidate was born and raised in Arkansas, the youngest of four girls raised by her mother.

“My mom worked two or three jobs to keep a roof over our heads and food on the table,” Abboud said on her website. “I remember her always being tired, so tired. But even three jobs were not enough to afford health insurance, so my mother lived in constant fear, knowing we were one (emergency room) visit or serious illness away from being homeless.”

She moved to Arizona in the 1990s and converted to Islam about 20 years ago after studying the religion for several years.

“Deedra Abboud brings a fresh perspective to Arizona politics and is motivated by the belief that ‘We the People’ can and will show the country what a diverse and exceptional state Arizona is,” her website states.

Being an informed voter is very important to our country’s democracy, Gestrine said. Anyone interested in what Abboud has to say is welcome to come and meet the candidate.

“I needed to be part of the movement to unite our communities and move us forward with the American values that have always made us the most inspiring country in the world,” Abboud said.

Progressive Democrats of America, a political organization and grassroots political action committee, announced its endorsement of Abboud in May. The group seeks to “build a party and government controlled by citizens, not corporate elites, with policies that serve the broad public interest, not just private interest.”