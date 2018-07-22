Write-in Council candidates pour in by Thursday’s deadline

KINGMAN – While only two Council candidates, SueAnn Mello Keener and Ryan Dooley, submitted their declarations of qualification to the City Clerk’s office to be on the ballot for the upcoming primary election Aug. 28, six Council-hopefuls turned in paperwork necessary to be considered as write-in candidates.

Timothy Griepp, Harley Pettit, Deana Nelson, Scott Holtry, Ken Watkins and Councilman Stuart Yocum made the 5 p.m. nomination deadline Thursday. Those candidates were also required to submit financial disclosure statements.

It would be left to Council to fill any vacant seats by appointment should they remain unfilled after the Nov. 6 general election. The seats of councilmembers Vickie Kress, Stuart Yocum and Vice Mayor Jen Miles are up for grabs.

Mayoral candidates who submitted declarations of qualification include Mayor Monica Gates and Vice Mayor Jen Miles.

Information provided by the City of Kingman