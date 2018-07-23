Appointments made to Economic Development Advisory Commission

KINGMAN – Seven people from throughout the community each representing different sectors of economic development were appointed to the City’s Economic Development Advisory Commission at Council’s meeting Tuesday.

Barb Charon, Eugene Kirkham, James Hinkley, Mary Mendola, John Hansen, Debra Sixta and Steve LeSueur will make up the commission which was created by Council at its Feb. 20 meeting.

Those individuals have backgrounds in and will represent downtown, financial services, manufacturing, marketing, tourism, retail and workforce development.

The time and date for the commission’s first meeting remains to be set.