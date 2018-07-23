Boat catches fire on Lake Havasu; no injuries reported

KINGMAN – After deputies observed smoke, a 25-foot Global Marine, single-engine boat was discovered with its engine in flames by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety at about 3 p.m. Saturday at Lake Havasu State Park.

Deputies on patrol observed smoke coming from the launch ramp area and found smoke coming from the 2005 boat’s engine compartment. On-board fire extinguishers were used to reduce the fire to the point where the boat could be taken onto the beach and away from the docks.

The Lake Havasu City Fire Department arrived shortly after and completely extinguished the fire. The boat’s operator said the vehicle began running rough as he was leaving the launch ramp. He then turned the boat back toward the ramp and all occupants were safely evacuated.

The fire appears to be mechanical related, according to the sheriff’s office. There were no injuries and the boat was salvaged by a local tow boat company.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office