Horoscopes | July 23, 2018

Birthdays: Daniel Radcliffe, 29; Paul Wesley, 36; Marlon Wayans, 46; Woody Harrelson, 57.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): If you want something, go get it. Don’t wait for someone else to make the first move or to outmaneuver you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let anyone push you into something you aren’t ready to take on. Discipline and preparation will bring you far better results.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Let passion lead the way. If you feel strongly about something, follow through.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t miss out on an opportunity because of what someone else does. Take hold of whatever situation you encounter and make it work for you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Eliminate unnecessary spending. Put your money to work for you; set up a plan that will encourage you to live within your means.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get out and explore. Listen and observe; you’ll gather information that will help you ward off an emotional situation based on assumptions instead of facts.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be careful when dealing with institutions or government agencies. Take action when necessary, and speak on your own behalf.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let experience be your guide. Don’t feel the need to act in haste.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put your energy into private gains. Financial, physical and legal matters should be handled personally.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ve got what it takes to bring about the changes that will make your life better. An opportunity will arise if you take a fresh look at an old idea or proposal.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Engage in discussions that can help bring about positive changes. Speak from the heart; your passionate way of sharing your thoughts will win the support you need to enforce new ideas and plans for the future.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An emotional situation will escalate if you are misleading. You are better off not saying anything if it will put you in an awkward position should the truth be revealed.
