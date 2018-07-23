Horoscopes | July 23, 2018

Birthdays: Daniel Radcliffe, 29; Paul Wesley, 36; Marlon Wayans, 46; Woody Harrelson, 57.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If you want something, go get it. Don’t wait for someone else to make the first move or to outmaneuver you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let anyone push you into something you aren’t ready to take on. Discipline and preparation will bring you far better results.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Let passion lead the way. If you feel strongly about something, follow through.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t miss out on an opportunity because of what someone else does. Take hold of whatever situation you encounter and make it work for you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Eliminate unnecessary spending. Put your money to work for you; set up a plan that will encourage you to live within your means.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get out and explore. Listen and observe; you’ll gather information that will help you ward off an emotional situation based on assumptions instead of facts.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be careful when dealing with institutions or government agencies. Take action when necessary, and speak on your own behalf.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let experience be your guide. Don’t feel the need to act in haste.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put your energy into private gains. Financial, physical and legal matters should be handled personally.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ve got what it takes to bring about the changes that will make your life better. An opportunity will arise if you take a fresh look at an old idea or proposal.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Engage in discussions that can help bring about positive changes. Speak from the heart; your passionate way of sharing your thoughts will win the support you need to enforce new ideas and plans for the future.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An emotional situation will escalate if you are misleading. You are better off not saying anything if it will put you in an awkward position should the truth be revealed.