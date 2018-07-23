Kingman Photo | Once in a Lifetime

Marcus Egge of Dolan Springs took this picture of an Agave Americana plant, mostly found in southwestern states of Arizona, New Mexico and Texas, near the gas station in town on Pierce Ferry Road. Although it’s commonly known as the century plant, the agave family member actually lives an average of 25 years, according to naturesongs.com. The plant blooms only once in its lifetime, growing so large and so fast that it saps other resources of the plant, which then dies, leaving a tall wooden seed stalk. (Courtesy photo)