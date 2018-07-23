Letter | To those at the Acute Rehab Unit

In another day, hopefully, I’ll be leaving the recuperation facility, that medical orphan in the shape of a beautiful hospital east of town, to begin life – with a new hip – actually the other one’s just two years old.

The entire Kingman area, particularly the “geriatrics” living nearby should be very happy to have the Acute Rehab Unit available.

It’s staffed by a crew of professionals who truly know and have mastered their occupations. And they’re patient. Occupational and Physical Therapists, Nurses with different levels of training and expertise, and doctors Ngo, Parvathenini and Subhan staff this place. Every time I travel I-40, heading east I’ll glance over and wish the staff and their patients well. Therapists:Brent (who also wears another hat) Kathy, Anne, Esther and Paul ; Aides: Joan, Nancy, Naria, Nicholas and Bailey, and Nurses: Ninette, Buffy, Cheryl, Beverly and Mary. Thanks naturally go to Dr. Oldham and his assistants and office personnel,and the nurses and techs in the hospital, all of whom made my experience as comfortable as possible, I’m sure.

Several years ago, my daughter Maureen and I traveled the Arizona Trail, by bike and by Shank’s Mare, from the Huachuca Mountains on the Border to Utah. That effort was one of those “once in a lifetime” experiences.



With this new hip, I’m planning on walking different segments of The Trail once more. Good memories don’t always translate into equally enjoyable “second journeys”, but I’ll give it a shot, and hopefully I’ll have Susan, my wife along with me, at least part of the way. A wife/spouse goes through a lot of “crap” when the partner experiences medical trauma, and Susan’s no exception. I’m truly indebted to her for her patience and love during this period. Maybe one day, we’ll walk 18, Luv. In the meantime, with her help, I’ll try to get this 83-year old mass of flesh and bones working like a human again.





Mike Hayes

Kingman resident