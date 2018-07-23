NACFD looks at renovating storage building for new fire station

KINGMAN – A few issues will have to be ironed out to renovate the metal building at 2600 Northern Ave., but nothing that would prevent it from being turned into a fire station for the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District, interim Fire Chief Tim King said Thursday.

In his report to the fire district’s governing board, King said the building committee met twice to review the original engineering plans and dimensions of the 12,000-square-foot building that was purchased for about $500,000 in 2008, during the depths of the Great Recession.

They need to work on enhancing the overall appearance of the building from the street view and get an approximate price to move the bay doors, King said.

The committee will meet on Aug. 6 to come up with a rough draft of where the apparatus bay, mechanic’s bay and living quarters will be located, and placement of bay doors.

The doors are 14 feet wide, and the problem is that some of the columns are 27 feet from center to center, some are 25 feet on center and some are 22 feet, King noted. The fire trucks are 8½ feet wide, so he’s looking at two 12-foot doors and the rest at 14 feet.

Another septic system will be needed on the side of the building, and there will be some additional costs associated with that, King told the board.

On the financial report, board member Mike Collins questioned the $250,000 shortfall for Fiscal Year 2017-18, when the district was supposed to be $70,000 on the plus side.

King said it could be for the purchase of a new water tender, and that he would look into the discrepancy and report back to the board in August. Overall, the treasurer’s account shows $1.9 million for the year.

Prior to the regular meeting, NACFD held a board workshop and orientation for new members Erik Berg, Carl Hays and John Bryant, which included a review of open meeting laws, conflict of interest, and immunity.

Board Chairman Jim Bailey said the orientation was similar to statutory compliance training required by the Arizona Fire District Association.