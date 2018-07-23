Not enough Denzel action in ‘Equalizer 2’

Full disclosure: I'm a big fan of Denzel Washington. I'm also a fan of the first Equalizer, which I've watched countless times. The choreographed fight scenes and the way Denzel chose his weapons was like deciding chess game moves before the game even started. Add in his habit of pushing the stop clock on his watch to time the fight and you had a great combination. I wondered how the first movie could be topped by the second. It wasn't.

Denzel is still the demure, soft-spoken character he was in the original. This time he's a Lyft driver. The movie starts off with a bang as a disquesed Denzel is on a train bound for Turkey. He enters the cocktail car where four guys are sitting playing dominoes. One of them strikes up a conversation and asks Denzel why he's going into Turkey. Denzel explains he's seeking out a man who would kidnap his own daughter and keep her from her mom. Of course he's talking to the culprit. Soon enough he takes on all four with the charisma and finesse of a lethal ballet dancer. The next scene shows a woman running into an office building and into a lawyer's office screaming her daughter's name. She see's her daughter and they embrace. The lawyer says “she was dropped off at the front desk about 45 minutes ago.” All happening within the first ten minutes. This is a good start.

Now we see Denzel doing his Lyft driver duties taking different people to different places. All the while listening/overhearing the passengers' conversations. It gave the audience the impression that this is how he gets his various assignments: overhearing someone who got taken advantage of and Denzel coming to their rescue. Ok, I can go with this, random works.

Cut to another scene where two bad guys have invaded an upper class house where dinner is being prepared and the wife is seated at a large dining room table. Enter the husband coming in the front door. He gets grabbed and put in a seat at the table. One bad guy shoots his wife in the head. The other bad guy, wearing gloves, puts the gun in the husband's mouth. Husband is pleading for his life and asking why. Bad guy says “we get a name on a piece of paper.” Local cops arrive and surmise it to be a murder-suicide. Turns out husband was a CIA asset.

Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo), Denzel's only friend from the first movie, checks the murder scene. She's killed later by the same bad guys. This sets Denzel on course to do what he does best: right the wrong.

There's not enough fight scenes and not enough of Denzel using the props around him as weapons, although I now have a new respect for credit cards. Plus there's not the buildup where he takes out an operation one step at a time. Instead, he investigates, discovers clues and then there are a couple of fights and it's over. It didn't draw you in and make you care. The edge-of-the-seat suspense was gone. We did find out more about Denzel's past history but not enough to explain the character. This could have been a lot better and is almost an embarrassment compared to the original. It runs a long 2hrs and 9 minutes and is rated R. The previews for other shows were somewhat more interesting. One preview will make you jump. I'll give Equalizer 2 barely 3 out of 5 Miners.