State Briefs | 3 teen girls among 8 arrested in Phoenix robberies

3 teen girls among 8 arrested in Phoenix robberies

PHOENIX (AP) – Police in Phoenix say a man and seven juveniles including three teenage girls are in custody after they were allegedly involved in two armed robberies and a pursuit.

They say some members of the group allegedly robbed a convenience store around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say one person pointed a gun at an employee and stole money from the cash register while other members of the group took cigarettes and other items from the store.

About 20 minutes later, the same group allegedly robbed a different convenience store – using a gun to steal money, cigarettes and other items before driving off.

Police located the getaway vehicle on Interstate 17 and that began a pursuit.

The eight people inside the minivan were eventually arrested including 33-year-old Francisco Javier Sandoval.

Armed man fatally shot in a Pima County casino parking lot

TUCSON (AP) – Authorities say an armed man has been fatally shot in casino parking lot in Pima County.

County sheriff’s official say the incident began around 10 p.m. Saturday with a car chase.

During the pursuit, the suspect allegedly rammed a Pascua Yaqui Police Department vehicle in the casino’s parking lot before running into a desert area.

Sheriff’s officials say the suspect was then shot at by two deputies and he died at the scene.

They have identified him as 33-year-old Vincent James Ewer.

An officer with the Pascua Yaqui Police Department suffered minor injuries.

Phoenix police investigating after man found dead in a pool

PHOENIX (AP) – Police are investigating the death of a man in a swimming pool at a Phoenix apartment complex.

Phoenix firefighters responded to the scene about 11 p.m. Saturday after an adult was reportedly found at the bottom of the pool.

He was pronounced dead after firefighters pulled his body out of the water.

The name and age of the man haven’t been released yet.

Police say there was no obvious sign of foul play and their investigation is continuing.

Man shot at home by repairman during altercation

SURPRISE (AP) – Surprise police say a man is dead after being shot during an altercation with a repairman who was doing some work at the home where the man lived.

Sgt. Tim Klarkowski says the investigation is in its early stages and that police are still trying to determine exactly what led to the fatal shooting of 41 year old Frank Pineda by the repairman on Friday.

Klarkowski said the repairman was taken into custody without incident and is cooperating with investigators. The repairman’s identity wasn’t released.

Klarkowski also says an official cause of death of Pineda hasn’t yet been determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Driver shot after car strikes officer

MESA (AP) – Mesa police say an officer and a man were hospitalized after the man’s car struck the officer during a traffic stop and that the officer then shot the man.

Police say the incident occurred early Saturday morning when police pulled over a man who was suspected of being impaired.

Police Department spokesman Steve Berry said the driver didn’t follow officers’ instructions and then reversed his car, striking one of the officers and a police car.

Berry said the officer dropped a stun gun before drawing his gun and shooting the driver.

The officer suffered what the Mesa Police Association called a minor leg injury.