Students can qualify for free or reduced lunch

KINGMAN – Cedar Hills Elementary School is participating in the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program.

CHES is offering healthy meals every school day and children can qualify for free or reduced-price meals.

In order for students to qualify for the program, they must belong to a household whose income is at or below the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines, a household that receives public assistance, homeless, migrant, and runaway, foster or participates in a head start or a pre-kindergarten program.



The household size and income criteria are used to determine eligibility for the program. To apply for the program, households can fill out the application that has been distributed to all household. Applications can be taken to the Cedar Hills front office at 9501 Nellie Dr.

For more information contact, Scherrie Whitten or Steven Roberts at 928-692-0013 ext. 214.

Information provided by Hackberry Elementary School District #3