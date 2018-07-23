Thursday's Christy Drive fire started by faulty wiring

KINGMAN – A fire in the 4700 block of Christy Drive on Thursday was started by faulty electrical wiring and lighting in a shed used to raise turkeys and caused $40,000 in damage, Kingman Fire Department reported Monday.

Several fire engines and an ambulance responded to the residential structure fire at 4:33 p.m. Thursday and reported a black smoke plume in the area. They were told that residents had exited the home.

Fire crews saw smoke in back of the house and found a small shed fully engulfed in fire. Winds drove the fire into the rear of the house and onto the roof.

Firefighters quickly knocked the fire down and searched the interior to make sure everyone had cleared the house.

The residents stated they were using heat lamps in the shed to raise baby turkeys, and told investigators the lamps were in poor condition and operated intermittently.

No one was injured in the fire, and damage was estimated at $40,000.

Information provided by Kingman Fire Department

