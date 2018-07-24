Body recovered from apparent drowning at Lake Mohave

BOULDER CITY – A man was found dead from apparent drowning Monday at Lake Mohave, the National Park Service reported.

Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center received a call at 2:33 p.m. of a possible drowning at Cabinsite Cove. The reporting party said the man had not surfaced after diving into the water.

National Park Service rangers and Bullhead City Fire Department’s dive team responded to the scene, and the swimmer’s body was recovered at 4:55 p.m.

His identity and cause of death have not been released by the Mohave County medical examiner. The incident remains under investigation.

Information provided by National Park Service