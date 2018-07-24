Horoscopes | July 24, 2018

Birthdays: Elisabeth Moss, 36; Anna Paquin, 36; Jennifer Lopez, 49; Kristin Chenoweth, 50.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Being a good listener will help you avoid an emotional falling-out with one of your friends, relatives or associates. Mull over what’s being said and consider the best way to make what’s put in front of you work.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Hard work will bring about positive change. Listen to experts and come up with solutions that will benefit everyone.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Set the stage for success. Don’t be afraid to step into the limelight and use your home base as your building block for future endeavors.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Know what and whom you are up against before you step into the ring. Use your imagination and ability to visualize what it is you want to do.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a close look at your options; assess what others are doing. Don’t feel you have to follow the crowd or get involved in something that is excessive financially or physically.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stop thinking and start doing. You can bring about positive changes that will make you feel more comfortable about the direction your life is heading.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Deal with those who are standing in your way. Obtaining a clear passage to pursue your goals will be essential if you want to be successful.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Too broad an outlook will lead to uncertainty. Tighten up your plans and look for alternatives that will allow you the freedom to make adjustments as you move forward.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Share an honest opinion when dealing with friends, relatives or peers. It’s important not to lead anyone on if you want to maintain a stellar reputation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your emotions will lead to positive changes. Don’t fight the inevitable when you should embrace it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Share your innovative ideas with people you feel you can assist. What you do for others will help deter an argument.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your reputation will get a boost, and a chance to get ahead financially looks promising. A partnership will put you on solid ground personally and professionally.