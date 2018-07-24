Investigation continues into alleged cash-filled suitcase theft

KINGMAN – The pretrial conference for Jeremiah Grant Peacey, the man charged with taking U.S. currency with a value of $4,000 or more in relation to a cash-filled suitcase at Walmart, was continued to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 15 after prosecuting attorney Bob Moon told Judge Richard Weiss on Monday the investigation into the case is ongoing.

Kingman Police Department detectives located Peacey in the 2100 block of Snavely Avenue on June 12 after identifying him as the male subject seen in surveillance photos from Walmart. Upon serving a search warrant, detectives reported they recovered a significant amount of cash and a 1999 Jeep that Peacey is alleged to have purchased after the theft.

According to KPD, Peacey admitted to taking the bag and later found that it contained a large amount of cash. A Valle Vista woman reported leaving the suitcase, which she said contained about $170,000, at Walmart on June 5. She took the suitcase into the store with her and left it on the bottom of a shopping cart, not realizing she’d forgotten it until she returned home, according to police reports.

Moon told those in the courtroom Monday Peacey denies the suitcase had that much cash inside.

“One of the disclosure issues is that this is the case where the victim reported $170,000 in cash stolen, and she doesn’t use banks, which is why she had that money in currency,” Moon said. “So she is putting together records, she’s an entrepreneur, to basically show how it was that she would have had that much money because the defendant denied to the police that it was anywhere near that much money.”

Police returned to Peacey’s Snavely Avenue residence July 17 and left with two bags, though it is unknown what was contained inside the bags.