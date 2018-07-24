Joint subcommittee to discuss common goals among city commissions

KINGMAN – Subcommittee members from the Planning and Zoning, Clean City and Parks and Recreation commissions have been invited to attend a joint meeting with a Historical Preservation Commission subcommittee to discuss common goals and ideas at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The meeting will be limited to discussion only and no action will take place. There will also be no public comment because it is a joint subcommittee meeting.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

