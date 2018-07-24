Kingman man accused of hitting, choking victim

KINGMAN – In responding to a reported assault Thursday, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 29-year-old Kingman resident Joseph Wade Fraga Friday after a victim alleged Fraga hit her in the face several times following an argument.

The victim said Fraga, who was not present when deputies arrived on scene Thursday, also choked her during the incident. Deputies went back to the residence in the 5100 block of Huffman Road Friday, at which time Fraga attempted to flee out the back door but returned after being instructed to do so by a second deputy.

Fraga was arrested for felony aggravated assault per domestic violence and booked into Mohave County jail.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office