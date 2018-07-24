Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson pushes stronger sentencing on certain opioid offenders

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson has not relented on his continuing fight against how the courts and lawmakers are handling the state’s opioid crisis.

A recent criminal case against Amanda Doyle, of Fort Mohave, could be turned into the poster child of what is wrong with the system, Johnson said.

Doyle, who originally faced 26 felony counts, ranging from forgery to acquisition of narcotic drugs, was sentenced by Mohave County Superior Court Commissioner Billy Sipe Jr. under a plea agreement on three of the 26 counts.

Doyle received two and a half years in prison with seven months credit for time served for attempted computer tampering, along with four years supervised probation on two counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices, and attempted acquisition of a narcotic by fraudulent means.

The alleged ringleader of an illegal opioid distribution ring, court records show that Doyle recruited six others to assist in the sale and distribution of opioid prescription drugs between October 2015 and January 2016.

This case and the light sentence is the perfect example of what is wrong with the “so-called” opioid crisis, Johnson said.

“Doyle received nothing,” Johnson added. “Judges seem to be getting around things. Obviously, the crooks aren’t going to complain nor are their lawyers. But, people want criminals to be put in jail and taken off the streets. It’s that simple.”

Courts handing out lenient sentences, while people who have a legitimate need for opioids are criminalized and prevented from receiving the medication they need is “just not fair,” Johnson said.

For healthcare professionals, it is hard to dispute the fact that there is an addiction problem to pain medication.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, between 26.4 million and 36 million people abuse opioids worldwide, with an estimated 2.1 million people in the United States suffering from substance-use disorders related to prescription opioid pain relievers such as Percocet and OxyContin.

Johnson is a vocal opponent of Arizona’s Opioid Epidemic Act, a set of laws passed by lawmakers in January that Johnson claims do little to tackle the actual drug problem.

Among the new laws is a requirement that all opioid prescriptions must be submitted to pharmacies electronically beginning in January.

According to Johnson, this not only hurts the small mom-and-pop pharmacies in rural counties who now have to make sure they have the technology installed to accept electronic prescriptions, but it will also make it easier for the criminals.

Doyle’s case is a fine example, he added. The criminal actions taken, Johnson said, were accomplished through electronic forgery.

“Doyle … knew exactly what she was doing when she illegally forged those prescriptions,” Johnson said. “It is our court system that ultimately let these criminals go and is the reason we continue to have such an opioid crisis. There is no punishment anymore it seems for those who are doing wrong.”

While Johnson applauds the governor and state legislators for trying to combat drug addiction, he said he feels the new laws focus more on the prescription drug side of opioids and does not do enough to focus on the “real problem,” the illegal drug trade and the “true” criminals.

“The opioid crisis in this country is because of a select few who scam the system and get away with it while the rest of us suffer,” Johnson said. “It is time our court system and lawmakers start punishing the people in charge of this crisis and not those who suffer every day with chronic pain.”

Judge Sipe could not be reached for comment.