Spring hunt recommendations available for review

KINGMAN – Arizona Game and Fish Department has released its proposed hunt recommendations for the 2019 spring javelina, bison and bear hunts, and the 2019 and 2020 spring turkey hunts.

Sportsmen can review these recommendations by going to www.azgfd.gov./huntguidelines.

If you have any comments or concerns about the recommendations, you can submit them by email at AZHuntGuidelines@azgfd.gov or call any AZGFD regional office and speak to a biologist.

No formal presentations are planned.

The proposed recommendations will be given to the commission for their approval at the Aug. 3 meeting in Flagstaff.