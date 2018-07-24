U.S. Senate candidate Abboud talks about ‘issues that matter’

KINGMAN – Candidates are traveling across the state before Election Day on Aug. 28 to make certain every corner of Arizona has heard their positions on the topics concerning Arizonans. In

Kingman, a handful of candidates have stopped by multiple times.

Democrat Deedra Abboud, running for U.S. Senate, stopped by Sunday at Calico’s Restaurant to talk to attendees during a meet and greet put on by the Mohave County Democrats District 1.

Abboud says she decided to run for senate because she is qualified, has the passion and knowledge, and needed to do what needed to be done.

“I want to talk about the issues that matter, even the uncomfortable ones,” Abboud said.

The “uncomfortable issues” she discussed during the meet and greet were her positions on health care, public education, and the separation of church and state.

Health care is a problem in the state of Arizona, and Abboud is concerned about repairing the Affordable Care Act because the parts taken away has hurt millions in the country.

Other countries have figured out how health care works, but the United

States still needs to figure it out for its people.

“The goal should be that our people don’t die because they can’t afford their medication or afford to go to the emergency room,” Abboud said.

The education crisis in Arizona has been heard all over and Abboud brought up the issue on private charter schools receiving public money.

“They get public money like a public school but don’t get the oversight a public school gets,” the senatorial candidate said.

Abboud said that most private schools are religious based, so another problem is using public money for Arizona’s voucher program to use at religion-based schools.

Separation of church and state hasn’t been a main political talking point, but Abboud wasn’t afraid to bring up the topic.

“Every attack on women, sexual freedom and every attack on the LGBTQ community is a result of people putting religion into law,” Abboud said.

Abboud is a religious person herself and is “happy” for other religious people, but says “the government shouldn’t be a defining God for anyone else.”

Other issues Abboud has on her agenda include immigration reform, which she will work toward keeping families together. For veterans, Abboud believes they should have better resources for when they come back home.

Abboud has visited Kingman several times to talk to the community. Kingman is still waiting on her opponent in the Democratic primary, Kyrsten Sinema, to make her first visit.