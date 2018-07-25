Airport Advisory Commission holds first meeting

KINGMAN – The first meeting of the Airport Advisory Commission is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today at the Airport Administrative Building, 7000 Flightline Drive, at which commissioners will discuss administrative matters and future agenda items.

Council created the seven-member commission at its June 5 meeting after the City took control of the airport and industrial park May 2. Commissioners include Michael Finnegan, Charles Gerlach, Carl Hays, Scott Brackett, Gary Rucker, John Stutzman and David Amspoker.

Commissioners will consider dates, times and locations for future meetings. The AAC is currently the only commission that does not meet downtown in Council chambers.

The City’s new commission will discuss the Airport Capital Improvement Program, and a proposal of requests and airport priorities for the next five years, which must be submitted to the Arizona Department of Transportation Aeronautics Group before the commission’s next meeting.



Future agenda items the commission is focused on addressing will also be considered at today’s meeting, and a chairman and vice-chair will be elected.

Information provided by the City of Kingman