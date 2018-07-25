Excessive heat warning continues for parts of Mohave County

KINGMAN – Nothing has changed in the excessive heat warning issued this week by the National Weather Service as temperatures remain around 105 degrees today, dropping by just a degree Thursday.

The lower elevations of Mohave County and desert areas of California will see dangerously hot conditions that could continue into Friday, NWS reported.

High temperatures in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area and lower Colorado River cities of Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City could hit 113 to 120 degrees. Death Valley in California could see 121 to 125 degrees.

There’s a chance the excessive heat warning may need to be extended beyond Thursday, though temperatures in Kingman are forecast to drop below the century mark for the weekend.

Information provided by National Weather Service